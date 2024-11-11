The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police recruitment board has started the application process for the recruitment of Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSI) (Men) in the Police Department. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for Stage II of the exam which is PMT/PET till November 21.

A total number of 91,507 candidates have qualified for stage II of the recruitment process. The tentative date of the examination process is the last week of December 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

How to apply

Visit the website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill your details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to submit the application form.