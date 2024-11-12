The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Objections are invited up to November 14 (8.00 pm). A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The examination was conducted on November 6, 2024.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.11.2024 (08:00 PM) to 14.11.2024 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 08:00 PM on 14.11.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JE answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Login and check JE answer key 2024 Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any