The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has released the exam city slip for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik through Coast Guard enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2025 batch. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

The admit card will be released 72 to 48 hours before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies, of which 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (GD) and 60 for Yantrik.

“…The Exam Date and the name of the allocated Exam City' will be made available at Indian Coast Guard web portal: https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept in your login ID w.e.f. 12 Nov 24 (1100 hrs),” reads the notification.

Steps to download CGEPT 01/2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to the Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT) tab Click on the CGEPT 01/2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Download the exam city slip and take a printout for future reference

