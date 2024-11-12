The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the results for Class 10th private and bi-annual examinations 2024. Students can check the Class 10th Bi-Annual and Private exam results through the official website jkbose.nic.in.

A total of 50,935 students appeared for these examinations, out of them, 17,669 passed and 33,226 failed.

How to check the JKBOSE 10th result

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JKBOSE 10th private result 2024" or "JKBOSE 10th bi-annual result 2024" Fill your required details Submit your details Download the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 (Private).

Direct link to the JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 (Bi-annual).