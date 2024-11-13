The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam dates for the Auditor and Assistant Accountant (General Selection) Main Examination, Dental Hygienist Main Examination (Physical Training-2022)/03, X-Ray Technician (General Selection) Main Examination (Physical Training-2022)/02, and Combined Junior Assistant Main Examination (PRA-2021)/08.

The Combined Junior Assistant Main Examination will be conducted from December 19, 2024. The main examination for X-Ray Technician (General Selection) is proposed to be conducted on December 15, 2024, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Here’s the Combined Junior Assistant notification.

Here’s the X-Ray Technician notification.

The Dental Hygienist's Main written examination is proposed to be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm. The main examination for the Auditor and Assistant Accountant (General Selection) post is proposed to be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Here’s the Dental Hygienist notification.

Here’s the Auditor and Assistant Accountant notification.

“The candidates will be informed separately through the website in due time regarding the issuance of admit cards for the said examination,” reads the official notification.