The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the document verification schedule for the Female Supervisor. The link for the online detailed application cum scrutiny form of the listed candidates will be opened by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board from November 14 to 20, 2024.

Eligibility check and verification of documents of the listed candidates will be done from November 25 to 28, 2024, at Directorate Integrated Child Development Services, Women and Child Development Department, 2, Jal Path, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur.

The document verification process will be held in two shifts — shift I will start at 8.30 am and shift II will start at 2.00 pm. The board has notified 365 candidates to appear for the DV process.

“Apart from this, no separate opportunity will be provided to the absent candidates. If they do not appear on the said date and time, the provisional selection will be cancelled, for which the candidate himself will be responsible,” reads the official notification.

Important Documents

Candidates will bring with them the online detailed application cum scrutiny form in 02 copies along with self-attested copy of all documents and copy of deposited fee.

Educational qualification, age, caste, domicile, character, specially abled person, marriage, sports, nationality, no objection certificate issued by competent authority on being in service, all necessary documents and certificates and own identity card and 02 latest passport size photographs.

Check the detailed DV schedule here.