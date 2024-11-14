The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the call letter for the State Forest Service interview, 2024. The interview is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their call letter through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The candidates have to report at 9.30 am on the day of interview at the office of the commission.

The SFS Mains 2024 was held on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies. The mains examination provisional answer key was released on October 10.

Steps to download the call letter

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notifications tab Click on the call letter link Fill all the required details Download the admit card and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the call letter.