The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Main Written Examination for Group-B & C posts/Services advertised under the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) 2024 based on their marks secured in the Preliminary Examination. The commission has provisionally selected 3016 candidates to appear in the Main Written Examination.

The Main Written Examination is likely to be held in the month of February/ March, 2025. The prelims exam was conducted on October 20, 2024.

Steps to check the provisional list

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Check the provisional shortlist Save it for future reference