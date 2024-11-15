The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit card of the National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ntet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

NTET 2024 will be conducted on November 19 at various examination centres across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There’s no negative marking. The exam is conducted for candidates who desire to take up the teaching profession, on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

Steps to download NTET admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the homepage, click on the NTET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NTET admit card 2024.