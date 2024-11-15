The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the CSEET ( CS Executive Entrance Test ) in November 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results through the official website www.icsi.edu on November 18, 2024, at 11.00 am.

The examination was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. To qualify for the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

Direct link to the result notification.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET Nov result 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET November 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference