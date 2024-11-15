ICSI CSEET Nov 2024 result to be declared on Nov 18; check details here
The result of the CSEET November 2024 exam will be declared on November 18, 2024.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) in November 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results through the official website www.icsi.edu on November 18, 2024, at 11.00 am.
The examination was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. To qualify for the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
Direct link to the result notification.
Steps to download ICSI CSEET Nov result 2024
- Visit the official website icsi.edu
- Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
- Click on the CSEET November 2024 result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.