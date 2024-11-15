The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Qualifying Criteria

To qualify for KSET, general category candidates must achieve a minimum of 40% aggregate marks across both papers. For candidates from SC, ST, PWBD, and other reserved categories, the minimum qualifying marks are 35% in total across both papers.

Steps to download the KSET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the KSET admit card link Fill in your login details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.