The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the interview schedule of the Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer posts, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Guwahati. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interview schedule for Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-1 (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Guwahati will start from December 6 to December 13, 2024. The reporting time is 9.00 am.

Here’s the official notification.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 VO/ BVO posts.

Document required

Candidates must bring the following documents —

HLSC Admit/Marksheet/Pass Certificate as a proof of age

HLSC Marksheet and Pass Certificate. HSSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate

Degree Marksheet (All Semesters) and Pass Certificate

Permanent Residential Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration

State Government Employees of Assam must submit No Objection Certificate from their respective employers For Permanent Residential Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration proof. as domicile

Caste/PwBD certificate BPL Card (if applicable)

Meanwhile, the candidates can also check their results through the official website.

Direct link to VO/ BVO result 2024.