The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Traffic Constable posts under the State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by November 21, 2024. The OMR mode exam will be conducted on November 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Traffic Constable answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.