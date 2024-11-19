The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has declared the results of the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 ( CSLE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the PST/ PET scheduled to be conducted from November 26 to 30 at the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa. The document verification will be held from December 16 to 19, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 405 vacancies.

Steps to download CSLE result 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on CSLE result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSLE result 2024.

Direct link to CSLE PET/ PST schedule 2024.