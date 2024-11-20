The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Post Basic B.Sc . Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing ( M.Sc . Nursing) Selection Tests 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exams were conducted on October 26, 2024.

Steps to download PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PBBSc and MSc Nursing result 2024.