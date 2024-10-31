MPESB objection window for PBBSc, MSc Nursing test closes today; check details here
Candidates can submit their objections related to the answer key through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) will end the objection window for the Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test today, October 31, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit objections related to the answer key through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Objection fee
Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 50 per question for objection representation.
ESB will prepare the final "key" (final answer) for evaluation after considering the erroneous questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates.
Steps to submit the objections
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
- Click on the objection window link
- Submit the objections and pay the fee
- Take a print out for future reference
