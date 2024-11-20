The Medical Counselling Committee ( MCC ) has released the NEET PG Counselling round 1 provisionally seat allotment result 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mcc.nic.in .

“The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,” reads the notification.

Steps to download round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the PG Medical tab Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national-level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam will be granted admission to more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses based on NEET PG score.

