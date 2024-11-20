The IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' 2025-26. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at idbibank.in from November 21 to 30, 2024.

The online test is likely to be held in December 2024/ January 2025. The applicants should be between the ages of 20 to 25 years.

Educational Qualification

Grade O (Generalist): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Grade O AAO (Specialist): 4 years degree ( B.Sc/B Tech/B.E) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture engineering, Fishery Science/Engineering, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary science, Forestry, Dairy Science/Technology, Food Science/technology, Pisciculture, Agro Forestry, Sericulture from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for ESO posts 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26 Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference