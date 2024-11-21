The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research ( JIPMER ) will soon end the online application process for recruitment to the posts of professor and assistant professor in various specialties/ super-specialties. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in until today, November 21, by 4:30 p.m.

A total of 80 vacancies have been notified, of which 26 vacancies are for Professor posts (JIPMER, Puducherry), 35 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Puducherry), 2 for Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal), and 17 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal). Candidates can check the detailed notification below before applying.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Application Fee UR/OBC/EWSs Rs 1500+Transaction charges as applicable SC/ST Rs 1200+Transaction charges as applicable PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) Exempted from application fees

How to apply for Professor, AP posts

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in On the homepage, go to the announcements Click on the application link Fill required details and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply.