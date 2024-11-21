The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released admit cards for the posts of PGT - Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024) and PGT - History (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size admit cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The examination for the PGT - Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024) will be held on November 24, 2024, in the morning session, and for PGT - History (Advt. No. 26/2024) it will be held in the evening session.

Steps to download PGT admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the PGT admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGT admit card 2024.