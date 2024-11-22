The Indian Bank has released the result for the Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for F.Y 2024-25. Eligible candidates can check their result through the official website indianbank.in.

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Pre-training document verification process. The DV will start on November 28 and end on November 30. The timings will be from 10. 00 am.

Steps to check the Apprentice result

Visit the official website indianbank.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the result link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the Apprentice result.