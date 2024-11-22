The Karnataka Bank is accepting the application form for recruitment of Customer Service Associates posts. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website karnatakabank.com till November 30, 2024.

The tentative date for the examination is December 15, 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General/Unreserved/OBC/Others candidates is Rs 700 plus Applicable Taxes. The candidates of SC/ST category have to pay the application fee of Rs 600 plus Applicable Taxes.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age of 26 years as of November 11, 2024. Candidates of the reserved category will be provided an age relaxation of 5 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India/UGC/other Government regulatory Bodies. Candidates should be Graduates as of 01-11-2024. Those who are awaiting the results of degree examination/pursuing a degree shall not be eligible to apply.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website karnatakabank.com On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the application link Fill in the required details Save the application form and submit it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to submit the application form.