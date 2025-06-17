The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Scientist 'B' in DRDO & other establishments of Ministry of Defence under Advt. No. 156. Applicants can register on the official website drdo.gov.in till July 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 152 vacancies, of which 127 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 9 for Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA, and 9 Encadred posts of Scientist ‘B’. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas applicants from SC/ ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Scientist B posts 2025

Visit the official website rac.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link against Scientist B posts Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Scientist B posts 2025.