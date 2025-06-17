DRDO recruitment 2025: Apply for 152 Scientist B posts till July 4, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at drdo.gov.in till July 4, 2025.
The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Scientist 'B' in DRDO & other establishments of Ministry of Defence under Advt. No. 156. Applicants can register on the official website drdo.gov.in till July 4, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 152 vacancies, of which 127 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 9 for Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA, and 9 Encadred posts of Scientist ‘B’. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Direct link to the official notification.
Application Fee
The General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas applicants from SC/ ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for Scientist B posts 2025
Visit the official website rac.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link against Scientist B posts
Register and login to apply
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Scientist B posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.