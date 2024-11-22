The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the notification regarding the recruitment of the Nursing Staff, Paramedical Staff, and other equivalent posts under Group-5. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website esb.mp.gov.in from November 26 to December 10, 2024.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms till December 15, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 881 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of the reserved category have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Divyangjan candidates who are natives of the Madhya Pradesh category have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee. There is no application fee for Direct Recruitment only (for backlog).

Exam Schedule

Exam Date and Day Exam Shift Reporting Time for Candidates Important Instructions Reading Time Answer Marking Time January 10, 2025 First Morning: 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. 08:50 to 09:00 a.m. (10 minutes) Morning: 09:00 to 11:00 a.m. (2:00 hours) January 10, 2025 Second Afternoon: 01:00 to 2:00 p.m. 02:50 to 03:00 p.m.(10 minutes) Afternoon: 03:00 to 05:00 p.m. (2:00 hours)

Steps to apply

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the application link (Once active) Fill all the required details Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference