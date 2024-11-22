The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Haryana will conclude the registrations for the Haryana NEET PG 2024 Counselling round 1. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling on the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in till November 24, 2024.

The provisional allocation of seats will be announced on November 27, 2024. Candidates can pay the fee from November 27 to 30 and appear for the physical document verification on December 1 and 2, 2024.

The last date of reporting/joining in the allotted institute is December 4 up to 5.00 pm. “The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the Admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for Haryana NEET PG

Visit the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in On the homepage, go to click on the registration link Register yourself and login Fill in the seat choices and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Haryana NEET PG counselling.