Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Sub Inspector posts under Advt. No. 02 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at jkssb.nic.in from December 3, 2024. The last date to apply for the exam is January 2, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 669 SI vacancies. Candidates can check the age limit, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available on the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas RS 600 is applicable to SC/ ST-1/ ST-2/ EWS category candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Endurance Test and document verification.