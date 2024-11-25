The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD entrance tests for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Interested candidates can fill out their application form through the official website nift.ac.in till January 6, 2025. Candidates can fill out an application form with late fees of Rs 5,000 from January 7 to 9, 2025.

Candidates can change their application form from January 10 to 12, 2025. The tentative date for the examination is February 9, 2025.

NIFT Entrance Test

The entrance test for NIFT is conducted all over India for admission in UG & PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025 UG (Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), & PG Programmes (Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.) (Regular) and NLEA (NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.Des., NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.F.Tech for NIFT Admissions. The examination will be conducted in 82 cities across the country in both Hindi and English medium.

How to fill out the NIFT application form

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, go to the admissions tab Click on the admissions link Fill all the required details Submit the application form and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the NIFT application form.