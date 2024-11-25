The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will close the registration window for the NEET PG counselling process. Eligible Candidates can register for Round 1 couselling and fill in their choices through the official website neetpg.jceceb.org.in.

The provisional seat allotment letter will be issued on November 27, 2024.

Couselling Fee

The candidates of General/ EWS/BC- 1/ BС - II category have to pay Rs 1250 as the counselling fee. The students of SC/ ST/ Female candidate of all categories have to pay Rs 1000 as the counselling fee.

Security Deposit

Institution Security Deposit GOVERNMENT 30,000/- (UR/EWS) 15,000/- (ST/SC/OBC/PWD) Both (Government/Private) Medical College-2 Lac Dental College-1 Laс Stray/Mop-up Security Deposit 50,000/-

Steps to register for counselling process

Visit the official website neetpg.jceceb.org.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Fill the registration form and pay the fee Submit the form and save it Take print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the registration form.