The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has announced the result for the recruitment of the post of Head Constable(Electrician)-2023 and List of Candidates shortlisted for DME/RME for the post of Constables(Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, Washerman(Male), Barber(Male), Safaiwala(Male), Cook(Male), Cook(Female) and Water Carrier(Male))-2023. Candidates can check the results for various posts through the official website ssbrectt.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified for this round will appear for the DV/DME/RME round. The DV/DME/RME for shortlisted Candidates is likely to be conducted in 1st Week of December 2024.

How to check the result

