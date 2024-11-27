IDBI Bank has released the admit card for the Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) 2025-26 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.idbibank.in .

The online exam will be conducted on December 1, 2024. The paper will consist 200 marks of 200 questions. For each wrong answer, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. The tests will be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi except for English Language.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 vacancies.

Steps to download ESO admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Careers—Current Openings Click on the admit card link under Recruitment of Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO): 2025-26 Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test, Document Verification, Personal Interview, and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).