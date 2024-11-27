Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination result 2024 for various departments. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The interviews were conducted from October 15 to 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies.

Steps to download 69th CCE result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 69th CCE result link for various departments The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

