The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification regarding the State Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website psc.cg.gov.in from December 1 to 30, 2024.

The preliminary examination will be tentatively held on February 9, 2025, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The tentative date of the main examination is June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 246 posts.

Candidates can make changes in their application form from January 3, 2025 at 12 noon to January 5, 2025 by 11.59 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 to make changes in the application form.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the maximum age of 30 years as of 1st January of the year of issuance of the advertisement. Provided that for candidates domicile/permanent residents of State of Chhattisgarh, the maximum age shall be extended to 35 years.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference