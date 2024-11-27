The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the objection window/suggestions on the Written Examination held for Recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can submit their objections through the official website opsc.gov.in till December 4, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Professor posts in 23 different disciplines.

How to file the objection

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the objection window link Fill all the required details Submit the objections Save it

Direct link to submit the objections.