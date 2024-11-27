The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam date for the foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST), Formative Assessment Test (FAT), DNB (Broad Speciality) Final Practical Examinations, NEET MDS 2025, NEET SS 2024, Fellowship Entrance Test 2024, FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates, and other various exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule for various exams through the official website natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS exam will be held on March 29 and 30, 2025 and the NEET MDS exam will be held on January 31, 2025.

Exam Schedule

Name of Examination  Date(s) of Examinations(Purely Tentative)
Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates  January 12, 2025
Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session January 12, 2025
DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024  January/ February 2025
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025  January 17, 18, 19 2025
NEET-MDS 2025  January 31, 2025
NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024 February/ March 2025
FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates February 9, 2025 
Fellowship Entrance Test 2024 February 16, 2025
DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 February 23, 2025
FNB Exit Examination 2024  March/ April 2025
DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025 March/ April/May 2025 
NEET-SS 2024  March 29 and 30, 2025

The dates for the NEET-PG 2025 will be announced in due course of time.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.