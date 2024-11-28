The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), etc. Mains Examination, 2023 Paper III, IV, V, and VI. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.wb.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 4, 2024. Papers III and IV were conducted on August 17, and papers V and VI were held on August 18. The Main exams were scheduled to be held on August 16, 17, 18, and 20 for 4960 shortlisted candidates.

“...They are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which there is any discrepancy, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in and populating the relevant details between 28.11.2024 and 04.12.2024. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download WBCS Mains answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the WBCS main answer key 2023 link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBCS Main Paper III answer key 2024.

Direct link to WBCS Main Paper IV answer key 2024.

Direct link to WBCS Main Paper V answer key 2024.

Direct link to WBCS Main Paper VI answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).