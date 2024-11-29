The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Head Constable(Electrician)-2023 and List of Candidates shortlisted for DME/RME for the post of Constables(Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, Washerman(Male), Barber(Male), Safaiwala(Male), Cook(Male), Cook(Female) and Water Carrier(Male))-2023. Candidates can download their admit card through the official website ssbrectt.gov.in .

The Documentation, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME) FOR THE POST(S) OF Head Constable (Electrician) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME) FOR THE POST(S) OF CT(NON-GD) will be held from December 5, 2024.

