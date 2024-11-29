The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the date for the submission of the document for the Combined State Agriculture Services (Mains) Examination 2024 under Advertisement No. A-3/E-1/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their documents through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till December 4, 2024, by 5.00 pm.

“By 05:00 pm or before that to the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (Examination-05 Section), 10-Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, Pin Code No.-211018 by registered post or personally at the counter (enquiry counter) of the Postal Section located at Gate No. 3 of the Commission. Application forms received after the said last date will not be accepted under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

A total of 2029 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.