The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of the Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can check the document verification process schedule through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The DV process exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the final result of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in . The Commission aims to fill 154 Civil Judge vacancies.

Direct link to 32nd Judicial Services final result 2024.