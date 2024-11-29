BPSC Vice Principal DV schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check details here
The DV process will be held from December 18 to 20, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of the Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can check the document verification process schedule through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The DV process exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Meanwhile, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final result of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission aims to fill 154 Civil Judge vacancies.
Direct link to 32nd Judicial Services final result 2024.
