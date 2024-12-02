The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Candidates can submit objections related to the provisional answer key from 04:00 pm on Monday, December 02, 202,4 to 04:00 pm on Tuesday, December 03, 2024. The final answer key will be released on December 9, 2024.

The result for the CLAT 2025 will be released on December 10, 2024. The registration for admissions counselling will start on December 11, 2024, and end on December 20, 2024. The result of the first allotment list will be published on December 26, 2024. The examination Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025, conducted seamlessly across 141 centers in 25 States and 4 Union Territories was conducted on December 1, 2024.

Here’s the official CLAT 2025 schedule.

How to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to the CLAT 2025 tab Click on the provisional answer key link Check the provisional answer key Submit objections, if any