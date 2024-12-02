The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Phase II document verification admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 under Advt. No.1465/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Phase II DV will commence on December 3 and conclude on December 6, 2024. A total of 494 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies for the posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Ayush Assistant (Ayurvedic Asst., Homeopathic Asst., Unani Asst. ), and Amin.

Steps to download CHSL DV Phase II admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL DV Phase II admit card 2024 link (Advt. No. 1465/OSSC Dtd.30.03.2024.) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

