The Bihar State Health Society (Bihar SHS) has cancelled the computer-based test for the Community Health Officers (CHO) (on contractual basis) posts under Advt. No. 07/2024. As per the notification, the computer-based tests were scheduled to be conducted on December 1 and 2, 2024. The admit cards were released on November 29, 2024. The revised exam schedule will be released on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in.

As per a report by IndiaTV, the exams have been cancelled due to paper leak at various examination centres. Patna Police carried out raids on 12 exam centres. The apprehended individuals are being questioned.

Direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4500 vacancies. The applications were invited from November 1 to 21, 2024.