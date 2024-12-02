The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test ( CLAT ) 2025. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 3 up to 4.00 pm.

A fee of Rs 1000 per suggestion is applicable. The final answer key will be released on December 9, 2024. The result for the CLAT 2025 will be released on December 10, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024.

The registration for admissions counselling will be held from December 11 to December 20, 2024. The result of the first allotment list will be published on December 26, 2024.

Steps to download CLAT 2025 answer key

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to the CLAT 2025 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any, through candidate portal

