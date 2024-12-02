The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the Assistant Surgeon (General) exam schedule under Notification No.01/MRB/2024. The computer-based test will be conducted on January 5, 2025, in two shifts — 9.00 am to 10.00 am (Tamil Eligibility Test), and 10.15 am to 12.15 pm (Subject Paper).

“Medical Services Recruitment Board had published Notification for the Post of Assistant Surgeon (General) for 2553 vacancies vide NOTIFICATION NO: 01/MRB/2024 Dated:15.03.2024. The Computer Based Test for the Post of Assistant Surgeon (General) is scheduled to be held on 05th January 2025 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.