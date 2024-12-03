The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final result for the National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their final result/scorecard through the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

A total of 8701 candidates registered for the exam, whereas, 7578 candidates appeared for the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the result

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the scorecard link Login using your details Check the final result Download the final result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the final result.

About NTET

The National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) exam is conducted for candidates who desire to enter the teaching profession on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.