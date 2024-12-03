The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the exam results for the Stage II PET/PST exam of the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 ( CSLE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website apssb.nic.in.

A total of 151 candidates appeared for the exam and a total of 112 candidates qualified for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 405 vacancies.

How to check the PET/PST result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Check the result Save the PDF for future reference

Direct link to check the APSSB CSLE PET/PST result.