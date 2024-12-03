Arunachal APSSB CSLE PET result out at apssb.nic.in; check details here
Candidates can check their results through the official website apssb.nic.in.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the exam results for the Stage II PET/PST exam of the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 (CSLE 2024). Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website apssb.nic.in.
A total of 151 candidates appeared for the exam and a total of 112 candidates qualified for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 405 vacancies.
How to check the PET/PST result
- Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Check the result
- Save the PDF for future reference
Direct link to check the APSSB CSLE PET/PST result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.