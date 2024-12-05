The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The interview was held from November 13 to 29 at the Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.

Steps to download CCE final result 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE final result 2024.