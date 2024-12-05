MPESB Group 3 result 2024 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the Group 3 Sub Engineer, Sahayak Manchitrakar, Technician and Other Equivalent Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The examination was held from September 19 onwards.
Steps to download Group 3 result 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 3 result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 3 result 2024.
Meanwhile, today, December 5 is the last date to submit suggestions against the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 answer key. Eligible candidates can submit their objections at esb.mp.gov.in. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.
Direct link to submit objections.
The exam was conducted on November 10, 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.