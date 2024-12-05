Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the results of the ACIO-II/Tech exam 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website mha.gov.in. The interview was conducted from September 17 to October 8, 2024.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2000 vacancies of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II. The candidates then will be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview round.

Steps to download IB ACIO Tier II final result 2023

Go to the official website mha. gov.in On the homepage, click on the ACIO Tier II final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IB ACIO Tier II final result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.