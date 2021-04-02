Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the result of the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) and Grade-II/Executive exam on its official website. The MHA IB ACIO 2021 examination was conducted from February 18 to 20. Candidates can check the result at the MHA website mha.gov.in.

Candidates who would score a minimum of 35 marks (34 for OBC/EWS and 33 for SC/ST) shall be declared passed in the Tier 1 exam.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2000 vacancies of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II. The candidates then will be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview round.

Candidates who clear the Tier 1 exam will head to the IB ACIO Tier 2 exam. The Tier 2 date and time shall be announced shortly. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

IB ACIO Result PDF (Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates)

Steps to download IB ACIO result 2021: